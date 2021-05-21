Real Madrid star to join Tottenham – Reports

Harry Kane's potential departure from Tottenham Hotspur could result in Gareth Bale remaining at the north London club. The Welshman is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and could end up making a permanent switch to Spurs next season.

According to a report in AS, Tottenham are eyeing a permanent deal for Gareth Bale in the summer with a view to replacing Kane up front.

#OnThisDay in 2013, Gareth Bale signed off his first spell at the club with one last screamer in the 90th minute on the final day of the 12/13 season 👏 #THFC pic.twitter.com/8aPOfDQOUp — COYS.com (@COYS_com) May 19, 2021

Tottenham are set to sell Kane this summer after the England striker expressed his desire to leave. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in Kane and a potential move could take place before the European Championship.

Gareth Bale is reportedly open to moving back to Spurs as he is happy in London. The Welshman spent six years at Spurs before joining Real Madrid for a record fee in 2013.

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale on Tottenham stint and future

Earlier this season, Gareth Bale sent shockwaves through the footballing world when he claimed he would head back to Real Madrid after the current campaign. Bale said he was at Tottenham just to secure regular playing time before the Euros and that he planned to return to Spain in the summer.

"I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent is something we'll do in the summer," Bale said. "So for me in the summer at the moment I don't need to worry about anything else apart from this season and regarding next season, after the Euros and my summer holiday, we'll sit down and we'll go through something then and hopefully we'll come up with a solution."

🚨| Gareth Bale wants to spend the next season at Real Madrid and retire in summer 2022 when his contract will be fulfilled. @diarioas [🥈] pic.twitter.com/4QPPBZU6Rp — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 21, 2021

However, Bale later clarified that his comments were from a legal perspective as he is still under contract at Real Madrid.

"Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don't think is being disrespectful to anybody," he added.

"That's legally what I have to do. Real Madrid are I guess my parent club and as far as I agreed I was on Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That's the plan so far."

Real Madrid are set to have a change in management this summer which might convince Gareth Bale to end up staying in Spain.