Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham set to undergo shoulder surgery, expected length of absence revealed in report

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to undergo shoulder surgery. He could be out for months, missing the start of the next season.

Bellingham has been dealing with some shoulder issues for months now. He has been playing with protective gear, knowing that surgery would see him miss action for months. As per journalist Alberto Pereiro (via Madrid Xtra), the Englishman could miss three to four months after his surgery.

Bellingham also provided an update on his injury following Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 22. He told Managing Madrid:

“Thank you for checking in on it, it’s alright now, I think I’ve got to the point now where the pain isn’t so bad, it’s more that I’m fed up with the brace, tugging on it and other players tugging on it, and obviously in the heat with the sweat, but I’m losing so much weight in sweat, so I’ve got surgery scheduled for a few days after the final of the tournament.

"I’m really happy about that as I’ve come to the end of my patience with the brace, the physios have been unbelievable to make me be fine and ready to play, but I’m ready to have a free shoulder and free body to be able to play.”

Bellingham scored Real Madrid's first goal in their 3-1 win over Pachuca, taking them to the top of their group.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham on his preferred position

In the clash against Pachuca, Bellingham started as a No. 8 in midfield alongside Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. The trio also started in their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the first game of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, Bellingham was used in a number of positions, including a false nine or an attacking midfielder. After the win over Pachuca, Bellingham was asked his favorite position, and he said (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s hard to say, I prefer to be involved in the game, touch the ball a lot, rather than being open, I think that’s what we saw in the first season, that’s where I see myself best. Being an eight or a 10, but the coach knows more about football than I do and he decides.”

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million in 2023. He's registered 38 goals and 27 assists in 96 games for them, winning numerous trophies.

