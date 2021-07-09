Real Madrid star keen to stay at club despite uncertainty over his future - Reports

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is keen to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting XI under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to Goal.com.

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic in the summer of 2019 for a staggering €70 million. However, the Serbian international has failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabéu scoring just twice in 32 appearances. He was sent out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January where he scored 4 times in 18 appearances.

Despite his low turnover, Luka Jovic is keen to stay at Real Madrid next season as he prefers some stability in his career. New Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti was a huge admirer of Jovic and tried to bring the forward to Napoli during the 2018-19 season.

According to the aforementioned source, Luka Jovic returned to Real Madrid for training on Monday and had an impressive start. A good showing in the pre-season friendlies could tempt Real Madrid into keeping the 23-year-old for another season as a potential backup to Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid see Luka Jović as a sellable asset this summer

Despite his eagerness to stay at Real Madrid, Los Blancos see Luka Jović as one of the sellable players this summer. In fact, the striker could have been sold last summer, however, Real Madrid decided to keep him following Borja Mayoral's loan move to AS Roma in October.

The situation is different this summer as Real Madrid are keen on signing a blockbuster Galactico in Kylian Mbappe. If Los Blancos are able to land the French superstar, Luka Jovic might fall down in the pecking order or be offered to other club to generate funds.

Despite being on the cusp of an exit, Luka Jovic still has 4 years remaining on his Real Madrid contract, which could see Madrid get a large chuck of their €70 million back.

According to Sky Sports (via Managing Madrid), AC Milan could pursue a deal to sign Jovic if they fail to land Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

