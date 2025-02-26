Real Madrid star could line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi as Al-Nassr register transfer interest: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the Saudi Pro League side have turned their attention to the Uruguay international after failing to sign Vinicius Junior (via Madrid Universal).

Ad

This could be a significant step towards winning the Saudi Arabia top flight for the first time since Ronaldo's arrival in January 2023. The Riyadh-based side have had an underwhelming campaign this year, which sees them sitting third in the league standings, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

However, this report adds that Valverde is not the only world-class midfielder on Al-Nassr's radar. Ronaldo and Co. are also looking at potentially signing Premier League superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

Ad

Trending

As for the 26-year-old Los Blancos player, he is set to cost a fair bit, with Valverde contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2029. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether he wishes to move to Saudi Arabia, with much of his footballing career ahead of him.

One would assume that a top talent like Valverde will wish to remain in Europe and not be swayed by the lucrative offers coming from the Middle East. He's won the Champions League twice and the LaLiga title three times with Real Madrid so far.

Ad

To date, Valverde has made 299 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging 29 goals and assists each. He's proven his versatility in recent times as well, deputizing at right-back.

Ex-Real Madrid striker snubs Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks best footballer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema snubbed his ex-Los Blancos teammate Cristiano Ronaldo while picking the greatest player in football history. The Frenchman told TNT Sports BR (via Football Espana):

Ad

"Everyone says what they want. If he thinks he’s the best ever… For me, for example, it’s Ronaldo, the one from Brazil."

These comments from Benzema came a few weeks after Ronaldo declared himself to be the 'most complete' player in football history. The pair have also played together 342 times across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 76 joint goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Nazario is also considered an all-time great who won two Ballon d'Or awards during his playing days. The Al-Nassr sensation has won the award three times more than the former Brazil forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback