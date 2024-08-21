Real Madrid star linked with move to Arsenal, ready to leave Los Blancos for free at the end of the season – Reports

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. Lunin has been on the fringes of Real Madrid’s first team since he moved to the Spanish capital. His time at the club has been marred by loans and being on the bench, except for last season, when he was able to prove himself due to Thibaut Courtois’ injury.

While he was the hero for Los Blancos against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the 2023–24 UCL, he couldn’t feature in the final as Courtois' recovery prevented him. Arteta’s Arsenal, however, are interested in the Ukrainian goalkeeper, as he is in search of a club where he can have guaranteed regular playing minutes.

The Gunners turned their attention to Andriy Lunin after Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer to sign Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan deal. The English goalkeeper lost his coveted position at the Emirates following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford.

Ramsdale’s likelihood of being Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper was further thrown into uncertainty after the club completed the permanent signing of David Raya for a reported fee of £27 million. Just like Lunin, Ramsdale also wants to play first-team football.

According to Sport, Real Madrid offered Andriy Lunin a contract extension, but his agent, Jorge Mendes, put the proposal on hold in a bid to search for a destination where he could fulfill his desire to play. Lunin’s contract with Real Madrid will expire in 2025. Should he refuse to commit to his latest contract offer, he could join the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Martin Odegaard says he was treated differently at Real Madrid but was more comfortable at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has expressed his displeasure at being called the youthful player at Real Madrid. The Norwegian joined Los Blancos in 2015 but struggled to find his groove at the Bernabeu, which led to him being loaned to different clubs. He joined Arsenal in 2021 on a loan deal and was signed on a permanent deal some months later.

During a conversation with fellow teammate Ethan Nwaneri, Odegaard admitted to being irked by being called the rising star all the time while at Real Madrid. He said on Arsenal’s official YouTube page (via Football London):

"It was annoying. Everyone just saw me as the young kid and you just want to be looked at as a normal player. I think it's normal as well when you play at such a young age, it comes with a bit more attention."

"But as soon as you get older, and get more minutes, I think people start to forget your age and see your quality. They don't care too much about your age and that's the main thing," Odegaard added.

Arsenal will next be seen in action in a Premier League away fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 24.

