Real Madrid star linked with a move to Premier League side as he has no future at Santiago Bernabeu - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly making arrangements to sign wantaway Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz in the near future.

According to El Nacional, the player has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu; something he and Carlo Ancelotti are aware of. He spent three consecutive seasons on loan at AC Milan before returning to Real Madrid this summer.

However, Diaz has found meaningful playing time hard to come by under Ancelotti. He has played just 118 minutes spread across nine games across competitions this season, scoring one goal.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is apparently not opposed to the idea of joining Aston Villa under Unai Emery, who has requested the Villans to sign him. But the report adds that he is waiting for a potential opportunity to return to AC Milan, for whom he registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 games.

Diaz was signed by Los Merengues from Manchester City in January 2019 for €17 million. But the capital-based giants are now asking for a little over double that amount, at €35 million.

Aston Villa have made some high-profile signings under Emery this summer, with the likes of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Youri Tielemans joining the club. They currently sit fifth in the table with 19 points from nine matches — just two behind league leaders Arsenal.

Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw against Sevilla

Real Madrid entered gameweek 10 with 24 points from nine matches, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Girona.

They avoided their first loss against Sevilla since September 2018 courtesy of a late equalizer from Dani Carvajal on 21 October. David Alaba's own goal put the hosts in front in the 74th minute at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

But Carvajal equalized just four minutes later, getting his head to a brilliant Toni Kroos cross from a free-kick. The game ended 1-1, with Real Madrid retaining their spot on the top of the table despite Girona beating UD Almeria 5-2 in their La Liga clash this weekend.

Real Madrid's next task is an away UEFA Champions League group-stage game against Braga on 24 October before facing Barcelona in Catalonia on 28 October.