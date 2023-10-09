Real Madrid star losing prominence under Carlo Ancelotti despite promising start to 2023-24 campaign: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly lost confidence in Fran Garcia amid questionable performances as of late.

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), Ancelotti has made Garcia the scapegoat for recent setbacks. The Spaniard made a costly error in a 2-1 win against Getafe. He was also blamed for Los Blancos' 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid which was their first defeat of the season.

Garcia, 24, hasn't played for Real Madrid since the loss to Atleti, with Eduardo Camavinga filling in at left back against Girona and Napoli. Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy is back from injury and he started against both Las Palmas and Osasuna.

It comes as a disappointment for Garcia who'd made a brilliant start to the season with several eye-catching performances. He's made eight appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

Ancelotti was full of praise for the Spanish left-back during pre-season, talking up his ability to help out on the left flank. He said (via ManagingMadrid):

"Fran García improves the left side, where we had problems last season."

Garcia arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Rayo Vallecano this past summer for €5 million. He garnered attention during his time at the Estadio de Vallecas with inspired performances. He made 122 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and eight assists.

However, it appears Garcia now faces an uphill battle in trying to forge his way back into Ancelotti's plans. He signed a four-year contract when he joined Real Madrid but could now be playing backup to the likes of Mendy and Camavinga.

Real Madrid star David Alaba pulls out of Austria's squad for upcoming international duty

David Alaba will miss Austria's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

David Alaba has withdrawn from Ralf Rangnick's Austria squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium (October 13) and Azerbaijan (October 16). The European nation's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced the news.

The Real Madrid defender had missed his side's last three games after picking up an adductor injury against Las Palmas. It was hoped he'd return after the international break.

Alaba will now be able to rest and work on getting back to full fitness with Madrid having some important matches on the horizon. Ancelotti's side face Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season on October 28.

The former Bayern Munich defender has been extremely important for Los Blancos since arriving in July 2021. He's made 93 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.