Real Madrid star to make decision regarding his future at the end of the season amid lack of game time: Reports

Endrick will sit down with Real Madrid over the summer to discuss his future after a sub-par debut season in terms of game time, as per Diario AS (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian attacking talent has impressed on a goals-to-minutes basis, with seven goals coming in 789 minutes. However, he has yet to make the starting lineup regularly.
Since leaving Palmeiras, Endrick has played 21 times for La Liga, scoring once. Five goals have come in the Copa del Rey in just 360 minutes, while one goal has come in 135 Champions League minutes. His last league goal was in August against Valladolid, though, and he has not scored in the league since. It's hardly a surprise as he has started just two league games.
Lack of proper minutes has been a worry for Endrick and his agents, especially with the 2026 World Cup looming. They will evaluate his circumstances during the summer, and options could include a loan transfer to provide him with additional playing time.
Real Madrid's latest acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti's choices have tightened the window of opportunities for Endrick. Although no offers for him have come for a loan spell elsewhere, the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and the arrival of new coach Xabi Alonso could dictate his position in the team.
Real Madrid not pleased with Jude Bellingham's performances this season
Real Madrid officials have been displeased with Jude Bellingham's production this season, according to Marca (via Football Espana). The English midfielder's performances on the pitch have caught the attention of the club officials, and they are reportedly less than impressed.
Bellingham's inaugural season at the Santiago Bernabeu was about monumental inputs. He showed up with 23 goals and 13 assists across 43 games, but his second season has been subdued, and he has mustered 13 goals and 14 assists in 50 games.
Among the causes of the setback is the shoulder injury he suffered back in 2023. Despite it, Bellingham played while strapped heavily, delaying surgery to enable him to play at Euro 2024, where England qualified for the final. The club is now readjusting him for surgery this summer, though the timing is not set, especially with the coming FIFA Club World Cup.
Tactical alterations by Carlo Ancelotti have influenced Bellingham's game. His move from the box-to-box midfield role to a holding position has limited his attacking contribution. Also, the acquisition of players like Arda Guler has increased competition in the middle of the park for playmaking roles.