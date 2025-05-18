Real Madrid star to make decision regarding his future at the end of the season amid lack of game time: Reports

Endrick will sit down with Real Madrid over the summer to discuss his future after a sub-par debut season in terms of game time, as per Diario AS (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian attacking talent has impressed on a goals-to-minutes basis, with seven goals coming in 789 minutes. However, he has yet to make the starting lineup regularly.

Ad

Since leaving Palmeiras, Endrick has played 21 times for La Liga, scoring once. Five goals have come in the Copa del Rey in just 360 minutes, while one goal has come in 135 Champions League minutes. His last league goal was in August against Valladolid, though, and he has not scored in the league since. It's hardly a surprise as he has started just two league games.

Lack of proper minutes has been a worry for Endrick and his agents, especially with the 2026 World Cup looming. They will evaluate his circumstances during the summer, and options could include a loan transfer to provide him with additional playing time.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid's latest acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti's choices have tightened the window of opportunities for Endrick. Although no offers for him have come for a loan spell elsewhere, the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and the arrival of new coach Xabi Alonso could dictate his position in the team.

Real Madrid not pleased with Jude Bellingham's performances this season

Real Madrid officials have been displeased with Jude Bellingham's production this season, according to Marca (via Football Espana). The English midfielder's performances on the pitch have caught the attention of the club officials, and they are reportedly less than impressed.

Ad

Bellingham's inaugural season at the Santiago Bernabeu was about monumental inputs. He showed up with 23 goals and 13 assists across 43 games, but his second season has been subdued, and he has mustered 13 goals and 14 assists in 50 games.

Among the causes of the setback is the shoulder injury he suffered back in 2023. Despite it, Bellingham played while strapped heavily, delaying surgery to enable him to play at Euro 2024, where England qualified for the final. The club is now readjusting him for surgery this summer, though the timing is not set, especially with the coming FIFA Club World Cup.

Tactical alterations by Carlo Ancelotti have influenced Bellingham's game. His move from the box-to-box midfield role to a holding position has limited his attacking contribution. Also, the acquisition of players like Arda Guler has increased competition in the middle of the park for playmaking roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More