Real Madrid star to make transfer decision next summer amid uncertain future under CarloAncelotti: Reports

Real Madrid forward Arda Guler could leave Santiago Bernabeu permanently in the summer transfer window, according to a report by FootballTransfers. This comes after the youngster has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Ad

Guler joined Madrid from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million in July 2023. Despite struggling with his fitness in his first season at the Bernabeu, the youngster showed a glimpse of his brilliance in attack.

In 13 appearances, Guler scored six goals for Madrid in the 2023-24 campaign. His impressive performance within a short period made him a common name among Madrid supporters.

Thus, it was expected that he would be given a decent opportunity to prove himself in attack this season. Guler has, however, struggled to feature for Los Blancos consistently this season.

Ad

Trending

The Turkish international has registered 28 appearances, scoring three and making five assists for Madrid this season. It is important to mention that most of his appearances in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League have been as a substitute.

Guler has only managed to register sufficient game time in the Copa del Rey. This is a situation that the youngster seems to be unhappy about, and this could force him out of the Bernabeu.

Ad

In Real Madrid's right wing, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz are ahead of Guler in the pecking order. Meanwhile, the youngster is eager to play and prove himself.

Thus, Guler might be considering his future at the Bernabeu. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the youngster.

"I speak to Arda every day” - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Guler's situation

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Los Blancos' manager has claimed that he speaks to Guler every day. Ancelotti also added that the youngster needs to be patient to properly fit into Real Madrid's squad.

Ad

In a press conference before Madrid's 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad on February 26, Ancelotti provided an update on Guler's situation.

The Italian tactician said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I read that there’s a case regarding Arda… but that case did not reach here. I speak to Arda every day. He wants to play as all the players, but it's a process for young players.”

Ad

Ancelotti added:

"It happened to him, to all the youngsters. It happened to Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde... he needs time to fit into the best team in the world.”

Thus, it remains to be seen if the youngster would be willing to wait for his time at the Bernabeu amid interest from several European clubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback