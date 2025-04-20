Real Madrid star might need surgery after playing through pain for months - Reports

Real Madrid may be about to receive another injury blow as the club is deliberating on whether centre-back Antonio Rudiger will undergo surgery, as per reports. The Germany international has been ever-present for Los Blancos this season, playing most of their games.

Rudiger has been playing with a serious meniscus injury for months, according to a report from Relevo, and the problem is worsening. The lack of rest for the 32-year-old and his consistent availability have left him feeling the effects of his injury more, leading to its worsening.

Alongside Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger began the season as one of two fit senior centre-backs available to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian ruptured his ACL early in the campaign, leaving Rudiger to partner youngster Raul Asencio, midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni, and veteran David Alaba at different times.

Rudiger suffered a hamstring problem against Espanyol in February that caused him to miss around two weeks of action, but has been available for every game since. The former Chelsea man plays with an obvious strapping on his leg, indicating that he is carrying a physical problem.

Real Madrid are weighing up their options on how to handle the defender's injury problem, and may resort to surgery. The club will have Asencio, Alaba, and Tchouameni as their only senior centre-back options if they do opt to proceed with a surgery for Rudiger before the season ends.

Real Madrid coach weighing up future amid disappointing season: Reports

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is considering leaving the club at the end of the season, as per The Athletic. The Italian tactician is weighing up an offer from Brazil to coach their national team, having seen his side eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this season.

Brazil have been keen on Ancelotti for a few months but the former AC Milan boss has chosen to remain with Los Blancos so far. Results this season have been damaging to his reputation, with his side behind Barcelona in LaLiga and out of the Champions League. He could be set for a change, with reports indicating that he is prepared to walk away from the Spanish giants in order to lead the Selecao to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid have former player and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso lined up as a replacement for the legendary coach. The club are keen to have him in charge ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June after his exploits with the Bundesliga side over the last two years.

