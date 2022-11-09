Real Madrid star to miss match against Cadiz - Reports

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema is reportedly set to miss their La Liga encounter against Cadiz CF on Thursday, November 10.

According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), Benzema will not play a part in what will be his side's final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman has missed each of their last three league encounters due to muscle issues after netting a goal in their 3-0 win over Elche in October.

Get French Football News @GFFN



bit.ly/3fPZ1Dv Karim Benzema is set not to play in Real Madrid's next game on Thursday, meaning he will have missed 4 of the last 5 matches in the lead up to the World Cup. (L'Éq) Karim Benzema is set not to play in Real Madrid's next game on Thursday, meaning he will have missed 4 of the last 5 matches in the lead up to the World Cup. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3fPZ1Dv

Benzema has appeared in just 12 of Los Blancos' 20 matches in all competitions this term. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner has contributed six goals and an assist in those games. His last appearance in all competitions was a 26-minute cameo in his side's 5-1 drubbing of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on November 1.

Despite his injury concerns, the Real Madrid striker is expected to find a place in France's squad for the FIFA World Cup set to begin later this month. Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps is expected to announce his final squad on Wednesday (November 9).

The aforementioned report added, however, that there are doubts over Benzema's participation in France's opening FIFA World Cup game as well. The reigning world champions will kick off their title defense with a clash against Australia on November 22.

Real Madrid look to return to winning ways against Cadiz

With Karim Benzema reportedly set to miss out, Real Madrid will hope the rest of their squad steps up when they take on Cadiz on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be favorites against Los Pirates, who are 19th in the La Liga standings.

It could be the perfect game for Los Blancos to end the first part of this World Cup-interrupted campaign on a high. They are guaranteed to go into the impending break second in the league after Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna on Tuesday (November 8).

The Blaugrana have picked up 37 points from their first 14 matches, while Ancelotti's troops have managed 32 from 13 games.

Real Madrid will also be keen to break their two-game winless streak in La Liga when they host Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos fell 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano in their most recent game, having drawn 1-1 with Girona prior to that.

The reigning La Liga champions looked leggy against Vallecano, who scored after just five minutes through Santi Comesana. Luka Modric and Eder Militao helped Real Madrid overturn the deficit in the first half.

However, goals from Alvaro Rivera and Oscar Trejo saw them lose a league game for the first time this season.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes