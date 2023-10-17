Real Madrid star could be offered January exit as Celtic eye ambitious move: Reports 

According to Daily Express, Celtic are looking to launch an ambitious move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Scottish Premier League side currently have Joe Hart in their ranks. However, Brendan Rodgers is expected to be in the market for an alternative goalkeeping option due Hart's contract situation.

Hart, 36, has so far made 114 appearances for Celtic, keeping 50 clean sheets across competitions. The former Manchester City goalkeeper's contract will run out at the end of the season. With the Englishman approaching 37, his future remains uncertain.

Andriy Lunin, on the other hand, has found opportunities few and far between to come by at Real Madrid. He has mostly played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois since his move to the Spanish capital.

In Courtois' recent absence due to injury, Kepa Arrizabalaga has filled in between the sticks for the Madrid giants. Lunin, 24, has remained an outcast from the first team and has played only two matches this season. He has made 19 appearances for Los Blancos since his 2018 move to the club. According to multiple reports, Lunin is looking for a move away to revive his career. Celtic could be an unlikely, yet plausible, next destination for the Ukrainian.

Toni Kroos assessed Real Madrid's campaign so far this season

Real Madrid have started their season in a positive manner, winning 10 out of their 11 games so far this campaign. They are atop the La Liga table as well as their UEFA Champions League table.

Toni Kroos recently assessed the team's performances so far this season. Kroos said that he is happy with the personal and collective displays this term, telling Los Blancos' official media:

"The team is in pretty good shape. We've won 10 of the 11 games we've played, with only one loss. That means we're doing a good job. It's the start of the season and it's normal to have things we can improve on but we're leading LaLiga and our Champions League Group."

He added:

“I'm happy with the team's levels and my own, I hope we can keep it up. It's important we do everything as a team because that's the only way to win things. We have the mentality of what we've been doing for a number of years, which is keeping that belief until the end. We have won several games or picked up a lot of points in the last five or ten minutes. It's important to believe until the last minute and have the ability to change games or score goals. We know the toughest spells are still to come."

Real Madrid are set to return to action on October 21 as they take on Sevilla in a La Liga showdown away from home. Carlo Ancelotti's team have 24 points from nine matches, two more than second-placed Girona.