Real Madrid star open to Saudi Arabia transfer if 'very big' offer arrives: Reports

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy is reportedly open to moving to Saudi Arabia if an exorbitant deal is tabled in the summer transfer window.

Mendy, 28, has been marked as a potential summer outgoing as Carlo Ancelotti's outfit are aiming to refresh their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. He dropped down in the pecking order at his club past term due to multiple injuries, starting 25 matches across all competitions.

According to MARCA, Mendy has attracted interest from certain Saudi Pro League teams this summer. He is thought to be keen to seal a permanent switch to the Gulf state only in the case of a 'very big' offer.

Mendy, who has a deal until June 2025 at Santiago Bernabeu, has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back since the turn of the year. Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are also currently ahead of the Le Havre academy product in the pecking order.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are likely to hand summer signing Fran Garcia first-team minutes next season. They facilitated a return for their former star from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million in June.

Garcia, 23, established himself as a crucial starter at Rayo Vallecano since joining them from his boyhood club initially on loan in 2020. He helped them finish in 11th and 12th in the last two La Liga seasons.

Meanwhile, Mendy has netted five goals and provided 10 assists in 133 games for Real Madrid since arriving from Lyon for €48 million in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund keen to sign promising Real Madrid ace in the near future: Reports

According to Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in roping in Sergio Arribas on a season-long loan transfer this summer. They are keen to bank on their relationship with Real Madrid, after Jude Bellingham's switch, to facilitate a move for the young attacker.

Apart from Bellingham, the aforementioned two clubs have also dealt in two other players. The La Liga giants loaned out Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi and midfielder Reinier Jesus to BVB in the past.

Arribas, 21, has established himself as one of the top offensive talents at his outfit in the past few years. He has scored a staggering 35 goals and laid out 14 assists for Real Madrid Castilla in the last two seasons.

So far, the left-footed star has made 14 appearances for Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes