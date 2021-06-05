Real Madrid star offered lucrative 5-year deal by Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are hoping to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane and have reportedly offered the Frenchman a five-year contract.

As per Spanish publication ABC, Manchester United have put a lucrative contract on the table that could tempt the Frenchman.

Varane’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022. If the Whites fail to agree a new deal after Euro 2020 with the player, they could sell him rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Reports out of Spain suggesting the Varane is refusing to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, due to the proposal he has from #MUFC 👀



Varane x Maguire partnership loading... 🔜 pic.twitter.com/y9nJryjcfo — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) June 3, 2021

Real Madrid recently appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. The Italian will not want to sell his top players as Real Madrid look to make a strong comeback next season.

Ancelotti could convince Varane to snub Manchester United and stay at Real Madrid

Ancelotti could hand opportunities to several players who were not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans, and will want to retain the key players.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Martin Odegaard could return to the first-team fold under the Italian manager.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have been linked with exits, but it would be a big surprise if the club let both of them leave.

Although David Alaba has arrived from Bayern Munich on a free transfer, retaining a player of Varane’s caliber will be key this summer.

The club and the player are yet to agree on a new deal as Varane wants a wage hike. The Frenchman, however, could leave as the prospect of a lucrative long-term deal and a new adventure at Manchester United could prove to be too tempting.

Manchester United are expected to strengthen their defense this summer to try and push Manchester City next season. In their pursuit of doing that, Varane could be the ideal player to partner Harry Maguire at the back this summer.

Real Madrid have kept Varane out of Manchester United’s clutches in the past, but it remains to be seen if they can do the same this summer.

Varane had a difficult spell under Ancelotti during the Italian’s previous spell as Real Madrid manager, which might be an added incentive for the Frenchman to leave.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Prem Deshpande