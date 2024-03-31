Real Madrid star rejects chance to join Manchester United amid transfer interest: Reports

Real Madrid star Joselu has reportedly opted to reject a potential permanent move to Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Since arriving on a season-long loan deal from RCD Espnayol, Joselu has popped up as a crucial squad player for Los Blancos. The 34-year-old has scored 13 goals and laid out three assists in 38 games across competitions, including just 13 starts, so far this season.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Joselu has made a decision on his future. Despite being linked with Manchester United, he is interested in sealing a permanent move to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Joselu, who has prior Premier League experience with Newcastle United, is aiming to continue working under Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. He is said to have forged a brilliant relationship with the Italian.

Furthermore, the Spaniard is not worried about Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival in the summer. He is hoping to continue in a secondary role and is looking forward to ending his professional career at Real Madrid.

Manchester United made recent opponents 'look like Real Madrid', says former player

Earlier on Saturday (March 30), Manchester United were held to a 1-1 league draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. After Mason Mount scored the opener in the 96th minute of the clash, Kristoffer Ajer equalized three minutes later for the London outfit.

After the end of the match, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp offered his two cents on the Red Devils' lacklustre performance against Brentford. He told Sky Sports:

"Before the game, Thomas Frank would have been a bit nervous thinking, 'We are now going to see a different United. We're going to see a United full of confidence after the [4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win] against Liverpool'. It was anything but that."

Redknapp, who played for Liverpool between 1991 and 2002, added:

"They gave up so much possession, there was a lack of energy with the ball, without the ball. They made Brentford look like Real Madrid! The way United were so off it, the lack of desire to go into individual battles, letting them play... it was too easy for Brentford. It was like United at times only had nine men on the pitch."

During their recent league encounter, Manchester United relished 53% possession and recorded 11 shots. The Bees, on the other hand, recorded 31 shots and hit the woodwork a staggering four times on Saturday.