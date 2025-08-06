Real Madrid star rejects chance to move to Middle East, wants to fight for place in Xabi Alonso's squad: Reports

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has decided against leaving the club for Saudi Arabia this summer in favour of fighting for his spot, as per reports. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after a series of underwhelming displays in his most recent outings for the club.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal), Asencio has decided to stay on at the club despite falling in the pecking order. The centre-back was one of their standout performers for chunks of the 2024-25 season and is confident of finding his best level once more. He has offers to move to the Saudi top-flight, where he has received assurances of regular minutes, but will turn them down.

Carlo Ancelotti handed Asencio his senior debut for Los Blancos, with the 21-year-old filling in impressively following an injury crisis in defence. He was rock-solid under the Italian tactician but struggled badly with Xabi Alonso in charge at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Raul Asencio will likely find regular minutes hard to come by under Alonso, with Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao set to feature ahead of him. He does not mind this and has set his mind towards earning the manager's trust during the season. He has taken the number 17 shirt ahead of the new campaign, replacing veteran star Lucas Vazquez, who left the club as a free agent this summer.

Real Madrid star unhappy with club over shirt number decision: Reports

Real Madrid striker Endrick is unhappy with the club after their decision on the number 9 shirt, as per reports. The 19-year-old striker is preparing for his second season with Los Blancos, and is set to remain at the club despite approaches from elsewhere.

Radio Marca has revealed (via Football Espana) that the Brazil international is far from pleased with the decision of the club to make Gonzalo Garcia their number 9. He was in line to receive the number, which has become vacant after Kylian Mbappe decided to take the number 10 shirt following Luka Modric's exit.

Endrick has found things very different this summer, with Garcia emerging as a key contributor for the club while he was injured at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spaniard won the Golden Boot with four goals while Endrick failed to play a single minute due to a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid expect Endrick to return from his injury in late September or October and try to work his way back into Alonso's plans. The former Palmeiras man is presently behind Mbappe and Garcia in the pecking order in the striker position.

