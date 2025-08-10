Real Madrid star has requested transfer away from club; keen to join Laliga rivals: Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Published Aug 10, 2025 12:41 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Dani Ceballos has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer, and is willing to do everything to return to Real Betis, according to journalist Andres Martinez. The Spanish midfielder is no longer guaranteed regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ceballos has been in and out of the starting XI under previous manager Carlo Ancelotti. Last season, the 29-year-old registered 45 appearances across competitions, but only 22 of them were starts.

His situation isn't expected to improve under new manager Xabi Alonso, who is spoilt for choice in midfield despite Luka Modric's departure. Indeed, Ceballos failed to register a start under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup, managing four appearances off the bench.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to let him go this summer for €10-12m. There's considerable interest in the player's signature, especially from the Middle East, while Betis also want to take their academy graduate back to the Benito Villamarin.

Ceballos rose through the ranks at the Andalusian club before making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017. The Spaniard has turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to return to his former hunting ground in search of regular game time.

The player's valuation, though, is posing a problem, given that Real Betis don't have the finances to match that asking price. Los Blancos, however, are adamant that Ceballos won't be sold for less.

Has Reinier Jesus left Real Madrid?

Reinier Jesus
Reinier Jesus

Real Madrid have confirmed Reinier Jesus' permanent transfer to Atletico Mineiro this summer. The Brazilian has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to thank the LaLiga giants.

“At age 18, I landed in Spain to fulfill my childhood dream: to play football in Europe. And the club that made all this possible was no less than Real Madrid, the greatest in the world and my team since childhood! In the last five years that I was in Spain, Germany and Italy, I learned in clubs that made me grow a lot as a person and as a professional,” wrote Reinier.
He continued:

“I know none of this would have been possible without the valuable opportunity Madrid gave me. Therefore, today I end my contract with a heart full of pride, gratitude and with a calm conscience! Thank you very much, Real Madrid. Hala Madrid!”

Despite arriving with a lot of promise in 2020, Reinier spent all of his time out on loan and never featured for Los Blancos' senior side.

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
