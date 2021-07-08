Real Madrid star to retire from club football after expiry of his contract next year - Reports

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale will reportedly retire from club football after the expiry of his current contract with Los Blancos at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Bale will, however, continue to play international football in order to lead Wales to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if they qualify for the tournament.

According to the Mirror, Gareth Bale has agreed to see out the remainder of his contract with Real Madrid under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti. The Welshman has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club.

The 31-year-old has reportedly told his representatives and family that he does not plan to join another club next summer once he becomes a free agent.

The Welsh winger was arguably one of the best footballers in the world during his peak. Gareth Bale won the PFA's Player of the Year award for the 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons before leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of €100 million.

During his seven years at Real Madrid, Bale helped the club win four Champions League titles, a Copa del Rey and two La Liga titles. He has scored in two Champions League finals and a Copa del Rey final for Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale has scored an impressive 105 goals in just 251 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants. He did, however, fall out of favor with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the 2019-20 campaign, and eventually became a peripheral figure at the club.

This forced Bale to seek a move away from Real Madrid last summer. He joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal. Bale scored 16 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham last season. But he looked a shadow of the player he once was during his first spell with the north London club.

Most recently, the 31-year-old led Wales to the Round of 16 stage at Euro 2020, where they lost 4-0 to Denmark.

Despite rumors of Gareth Bale's retirement next year, the Real Madrid star could join an MLS club

Although Bale is believed to be keen on retiring from club football next year, the winger could be enticed into a move to the MLS if he receives the right offer.

The Welshman was linked with a move to the MLS and the Chinese Super League last summer prior to his loan move to Tottenham.

