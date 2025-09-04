Real Madrid star set to fight for place with Vinicius Jr in Xabi Alonso's starting XI: Reports

Rodrygo was one player who was predicted to leave Real Madrid this summer, having been linked with a move to Manchester City and Arsenal. However, the Brazilian winger opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place in Xabi Alonso's starting XI.

According to a recent report by Diario AS (via Madrid Universal), Rodrygo is set to compete with Vinicius Junior for a chance to feature as the preferred left-winger this season. A bold move which Alonso reportedly welcomes and is likewise expected to enhance the level of competition in attack.

Under Carlo Ancelotti's managerial reign in the 2024-25 campaign, Rodrygo was Los Blancos' preferred right-wing option. In 54 games, he scored 14 goals and delivered 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's first-team squad witnessed several tactical adjustments as Alonso was appointed as the new manager in the summer of June 2025. As a result, Rodrygo lost his place in the starting XI, and he has likewise witnessed a reduction in his game minutes.

Since the start of the 2025-26 LaLiga season, Rodrygo has only registered 81 minutes on the pitch. A decision that might have prompted him to evaluate his position in the squad as he continues to fight to reclaim his spot as a regular in the starting XI.

As a versatile player who is capable of featuring in all three major attacking positions in attack, Rodrygo arguably has the potential to deliver on the left wing. However, he would need to take his chances and deliver consistent attacking performances if he intends to unseat Vinicius as the preferred left-winger.

"Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world" - Former Real Madrid forward Michael Owen

Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen during Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. He went on to laud the Frenchman's footballing qualities, claiming that the 26-year-old could impact the outcome of games.

During a chat on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Owen said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra on X:

“Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world.” “He can take a game away from someone.” “He’s got the ability to embarrass you, if he gets you out wide, a bit of skill, his touch, his pace, he can finish, he can take a game away.”

Since joining the 2023-24 LaLiga champions, Mbappe has been clinical in attack. In 62 appearances, he has scored 47 goals, including three goals in three games this season.

