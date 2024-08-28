Real Madrid star set to leave the club as a free-agent at the end of the current season - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to leave the club on a free transfer after the ongoing campaign. The Ukraine international was vital to the team's cause last season, stepping up during Thibaut Courtois's injury layoff.

Lunin has been a part of the Los Blancos setup since 2018 when he joined from Zorya Lugansk for a reported €8.5 million. The 25-year-old has made 48 appearances for the club, 31 coming last season, and is keen to be a first-choice keeper.

Expand Tweet

Trending

He now heads into what potentially could be his final season with the Madrid-based club with an impressive haul of trophies to his name. He has won two each of the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Super Cup titles.

The report also does not rule out the Ukrainian leaving Real Madrid in the winter transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions might favor that move over losing him for free next summer.

Real Madrid boss saddened by wave of ACL injuries

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti expressed concern over the recent wave of anterior cruciate ligament injuries in football. Players have increasingly been struck by the debilitating injury in recent seasons due to the sharp rise in the number of games.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's league encounter against Las Palmas on Wednesday, August 28, the Italian coach said (via Managing Madrid):

“That’s what happens when the schedule is too tight and there is no time to prepare. You have to choose between work or vacation. And when the holidays are over, there are 10 to 11 months of work. That’s a lot. In August the intensity is at its peak and you are caught without adequate preparation. It’s a problem for everyone... and it makes you sad. Very sad.”

The intensity and frequency of games have taken their toll on the players' bodies in recent seasons. Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona saw 17-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal suffer an ACL injury during their win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, August 27.

Los Blancos will be keen to keep their players fit and avoid a similar situation befalling them as they hope to retain their La Liga and UEFA Champions League crowns this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback