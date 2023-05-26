Real Madrid star set to reject new contract offer and leave club this summer - Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio will leave the club in the summer as he is set to reject the renewal offer from Los Blancos, according to Spanish sports website Relevo. Asensio has spent seven seasons at the Spanish capital.

Since his 2015 move from RCD Mallorca, the Spaniard has made 285 appearances across competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists. He has been an important player this season as well, scoring 12 and assisting eight goals in 50 appearances across competitions.

His contract will run out in the summer. While Los Blancos wanted to hand him an extension offer, Asensio looks set to reject it. He has won 17 trophies with Real Madrid, including three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

Asensio, 27, is expected to become a hot property in the transfer market. He was previously linked with a move to Barcelona. According to Football.london, Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the player.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio to stay at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has been a crucial player in important matches for Madrid this season. Carlo Ancelotti previously claimed that he wants the Spaniard to stay at the club.

This came after Asensio got on the scoresheet during Los Blancos' 2-0 win against Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti said:

“I hope he stays here at Real Madrid. It’s crucial to have a player like Marco in the squad, he can always help with goals and assists in any moment. I trust him, he always scores!”

During the earlier stages of his career, Asensio looked like a player who would transform into a world-beater. While Asensio didn't quite reach the superstardom expected, he is still an exceptional talent. Which club pounces on the opportunity to take him on a free transfer remains to be seen.

