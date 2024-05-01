Real Madrid star set to sign new deal with the club until 2028 - Reports

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to sign a new contract with the club until 2028.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper has become a key player this season. In Thibaut Courtois' injury absence, Lunin has usurped Kepa Arrizabalaga to become the first-choice goalkeeper. He has turned in some quality performances. Lunin has made 29 appearances across all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets.

His current deal with Los Merengues runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. According to multiple reports, Lunin doesn't want to be a back-up anymore and could seek an exit.

However, as per the recent report, Andriy Lunin is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and will pen a deal until the end of the 2027-28 season. His market value could rise as a result.

Lunin joined Real Madrid in 2018 but has spent the majority of his time at the club as a bac-up. He has so far made only 46 appearances for the Madrid giants. Lunin, however, has been key this season and put in an impressive display in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final penalty shootout against Manchester City, making two saves.

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United want to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid. The Red Devils already have Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in their ranks.

While Onana has shown sparks of his quality, he has committed a few costly errors throughout the course of the season. As for Bayindir, he has barely played and the Turk could reportedly seek a summer exit.

Hence, United could look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the summer and Lunin has emerged as an option to do so. However, whether Lunin accepts the role of playing a back-up to Onana remains to be seen.