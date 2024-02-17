Real Madrid star set to be sold as Los Blancos plan to make space for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid could be set to offload Rodrygo in the summer as they look to welcome Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer. Los Blancos are the favorites to land the French superstar in the summer who is about to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon his contract expiry.

As reported by Express Sport via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid could choose to sacrifice Rodrygo in order to make room for Mbappe. The report claims that while Los Blancos hierarchy view the Brazil international as an important player, they don't like his work rate.

The aforementioned report suggests that the Real Madrid management is not fully convinced of the 23-year-old's potential, and they would be happy to cash in on the winger if they can crack the right offer.

As per the report, Los Blancos are unlikely to be short of suitors if they decide to sell Rodrygo, with the player proving his worth at the highest level. Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly long-term admirers of the Brazilian forward, with Jurgen Klopp especially being a fan.

The report further claims that the Reds almost signed the Brazilian at the age of just 16 for £2.5 million before Santos decided not to sell him. He eventually joined Real Madrid for €45 million in 2018, where he has won nine trophies so far.

Rodrygo has already made 200 appearances for the Spanish capital club, scoring 50 goals and providing 39 assists. He has been a key player for the club over the years, thanks to his versatility having slotted in wherever required in the front three.

Aged just 23, he is still pretty much in the early stages of his career and can improve a lot. Capped 19 times for Brazil, he is also regarded as a key player for the Selecao.

Jose Mourinho reveals his way of managing Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho recently revealed how he managed Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid. Mourinho has managed some of the greatest players of the modern era, including the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Chelsea manager said he did not complicate his instructions for Ronaldo which helped his compatriot to excel on the pitch. He told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube podcast Vibe with Five:

"Motivation, you don’t need to give him. Ambition, responsibility, you cannot give him. Technically, you cannot give him. It’s just to give him some tactical adjustments and let the guy be happy."

Mourinho also insisted that keeping Cristiano Ronaldo happy was key for him to turn his star player into a goalscoring machine. The former Real Madrid manager added:

"I think you don’t coach. I don’t have to teach much, it is about being happy, it is about creating an environment from the tactical point of view, by the idea of football where the player can show his best. I think Madrid, for him, was a little bit of a transition because for you, he was a winger."

Ronaldo played 164 games under Mourinho during his time at Real Madrid, scoring 168 goals and providing 46 assists. The pair won three trophies with Los Blancos, including one La Liga title.