Real Madrid star set to undergo surgery; will be out for three months - Reports 

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to undergo surgery on his shoulder. The Englishman is expected to be out for three months.

Jude Bellingham has not enjoyed the best season with Real Madrid in this campaign, having won only the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals, while they lost LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup to bitter rivals Barcelona. The midfielder, who's taken a more central role since Kylian Mbappe's arrival, has been criticized for his recent poor form as well. He has contributed 14 goals and assists each in 51 outings across competitions.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, Jude Bellingham is set to undergo surgery on his shoulder after the upcoming Club World Cup in July. The Englishman is expected to be unavailable for three months after his surgery. This means he could miss the first three months of next season.

Jude Bellingham dislocated his left shoulder back in November 2023 during a game against Rayo Vallecano. He then missed four matches for club and country but did not go under the knife. He has worn shoulder protection since, but Real Madrid believe it is time for him to undergo surgery.

The Englishman is reportedly known to have suffered recurring shoulder problems even before signing for Los Blancos. He was seen wearing shoulder protection during his time at Borussia Dortmund on two occasions. The surgery is reportedly imminent to avoid further problems.

Real Madrid plot to sign Barcelona target Nico Williams: Reports

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

According to MARCA, Real Madrid are planning to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. The Spaniard has been linked to Barcelona and Premier League giants like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Los Blancos are keen on signing Williams owing to his pace and growth potential, and believe he could fit well in Xabi Alonso's plans next season. The winger has a reported release clause of €58 million, which the Spanish giants are ready to activate.

However, questions remain on whether Nico Williams can get a central role in Real Madrid, given that their attack is stacked with multiple superstars. The Spaniard is a left winger, a position already covered by Vinicius Jr, while Kylian Mbappe plays as a centre-forward. Even if the club decides to sell Rodrygo this summer, Nico would have to settle for an unusual position.

Moreover, Los Merengues also have Arda Guler and Endrick as substitutes in their squad. As such, the Spanish outfit do not need to sign another winger and should focus more on their midfield and defence, which has cost them heavily this season.

