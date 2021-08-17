Real Madrid star signs new 5-year contract with the club

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract with the club. The Belgian has been one of the standout performers for Los Blancos in the last couple of years.

The 29-year-old has signed a new five-year contract with Real Madrid which will keep him at the club until 2026.

The shot-stopper rose to prominence during his three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid (from Chelsea) between 2011 and 2014. He helped the Spanish giants win a La Liga trophy, a Copa del Rey, a Europa League title, and a UEFA Super Cup during his three seasons with Los Rojiblancos.

Thibaut Courtois was widely regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers before his return to Chelsea in the summer of 2014. He helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup over the next five seasons. He also won the Premier League Golden Glove during the 2016-17 campaign.

The goalkeeper was often linked with a move to Real Madrid during his time with Chelsea. Los Blancos finally managed to complete a move for him during transfer deadline day in the summer of 2018.

After enduring a shaky start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, Courtois managed to rediscover the form he displayed during his time with the Blues.

The goalkeeper was one of Real Madrid's standout performers during their La Liga triumph in the 2019-20 campaign. The club ended the 2020-21 season in second place in the league table and were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage.

Despite the club's poor end to the season, Courtois was once again one of Real Madrid's best players. Los Blancos have, therefore, wasted no time in getting the shot-stopper to commit his long-term future to the club.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Real Madrid will need to keep hold of some of their star players after parting ways with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos

Thibaut Courtois rose to prominence during his three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will be eager to extend the contracts of players like Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Dani Carvajal. This is especially true because of the sudden departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to PSG and Manchester United, respectively.

Official. Thibaut Courtois extends his contract with Real Madrid until June 2026. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid



Real are also working to extend Karim Benzema’s contract until June 2023. 🇫🇷 #transfers pic.twitter.com/FS8wVRSLIL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2021

Los Blancos are set to begin a new era under the management of Carlo Ancelotti this season. However, they have been unable to make any big-money moves for top targets like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe due to their dire financial situation.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh