Real Madrid star has three loan offers on the table ahead of winter transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler could be on his way out of the club, with three loan offers on the table for his services ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite the high expectations set upon his young shoulders, the teenager has yet to make his mark on the pitch for Los Blancos. Injuries have shadowed his tenure at the club, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his debut.

However, the pathway to the first team remains cluttered. The likes of Brahim Diaz, Joselu, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo dominate the attacking lineup. According to El Nacional, this situation has raised the likelihood of a January move for Guler to regain his match fitness and competitive edge.

In this context, three La Liga clubs have emerged as potential destinations for Real Madrid's young Turk.

Villarreal is the first of these suitors, as the club are seeking to bolster their attack. They have earmarked the 18-year-old prodigy as a priority, hoping to fill the void with his dynamic play, which has seen him compared to Mesut Ozil.

UD Las Palmas is another club in the fray. Their intention is to pair the Real Madrid prodigy with their exciting talent Alberto Moleiro. This could provide the Turkish international with a platform to showcase his talents alongside another vibrant midfielder.

Lastly, Celta Vigo's interest in Guler is driven by their desperate struggle to avoid relegation. With the loss of Gabri Veiga to a Saudi Arabian club, the Spanish side view Guler as a critical addition who could inject vitality into their campaign.

Endrick "amazed" by Real Madrid's grandeur ahead of anticipated move

Brazilian sensation Endrick has recently expressed his awe and excitement about joining Real Madrid, a move set to be formalized when he turns 18 next summer. The highly sought-after teenage striker, whose transfer is pegged at a staggering £60 million, got an early glimpse of his future home during a recent visit to Spain.

In a candid conversation with AS (via 90min), Endrick couldn't hide his admiration and excitement for what lies ahead, as he said:

"I have been frankly impressed by everything that surrounds the team. I am passionate about everything, the stadium, the Valdebebas facilities, my teammates, the president... I am amazed and I hope to start my new stage soon, but first I want to finish in a big way with Palmeiras."

With the season in Brazil concluded, Endrick seized the opportunity to immerse himself in the culture and environment of Los Blancos. His visit coincided with Real Madrid's emphatic 4-1 victory over Villarreal, providing a firsthand experience of the team's ability and the electrifying atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu.