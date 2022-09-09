Real Madrid star not training well; club fear 26-year-old heading down the wrong path: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is worrying the La Liga champions as he is not training well, as per El Nacional.

Asensio's future had been the subject of speculation throughout the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has just a year left on his contract and Madrid did offer Asensio a new deal which didn't match his demands.

With negotiations stalling, potential suitors came into the equation with interest in the attacker.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla were all touted with moves for Asensio but none came to fruition.

He chose to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but has found game time hard to come by at the start of the new season.

The Spaniard has made just two appearances thus far, consisting of a collective 17 minutes worth of action.

Carlo Ancelotti had promised to count on Asensio for the season given his decision to remain at Madrid.

The attacker finished last season with 12 goals in 42 appearances, coming in at the third highest goalscorer for Los Blancos.

However, Asensio is reportedly not training well and his performance is not at the level expected of Ancelotti and his coaching team.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and Asensio will need game time if he is going to make the Spanish national squad for the tournament.

He has earnt 29 caps so far in his career but a limited amount of minutes for Real Madrid will potentially jeopardize his hopes of making it to Qatar.

Milan interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Asensio on a free transfer

The Spaniard is still interesting Milan

Milan appear to still hold an interest in Asensio and could look to sign the Spaniard.

That would be for the 2023-24 campaign when he is available on a free transfer, per Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri have been a side reborn under Simone Poli and lifted the Serie A title last season.

It remains to be seen if United or the Gunners still hold an interest but the two Premier League side's strengthened their attacking options this summer.

Meanwhile, Sevilla signed Asensio's former Real Madrid teammate Isco and former Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj as free agents.

Asensio needs to get back to his best and return to the standards expected of him if he wants to make it to the World Cup.

He was one a key part of the Madrid side but has fallen way down the pecking order.

