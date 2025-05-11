Real Madrid star to undergo surgery after playing through pain this season - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has decided to undergo a surgery to repair his injured shoulder this summer, as per reports. The England international has played through pain for the entirety of the 2024-25 season due to a dislocated shoulder.

Ad

More often than not, Bellingham has been spotted with heavy strapping on his left shoulder during games, indicating that all is not well in the region. Marca reports now that the 21-year-old has decided to undergo a procedure to substantially repair the shoulder after putting off the surgery for over a year.

Real Madrid ace Bellingham first suffered a shoulder injury during his days at Borussia Dortmund and reinjured himself in a November 2023 game against Rayo Vallecano. He decided to go through a conservative treatment approach last summer, fearing for his participation in the Euros last summer.

Ad

Trending

Despite playing with an obvious constraint, Jude Bellingham has continued to perform excellently for Los Blancos in his two seasons in Spain. He will undergo surgery and have a significant recovery period to return to full fitness in the summer.

Real Madrid had Antonio Rudiger in a similar position last month, with the Germany international having played for most of the season with a knee problem. He went under the knife, ending his season, but giving him ample time to return to action ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Bellingham has played 49 times for Real Madrid this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions. Despite his injury, he has played more games this season than he has ever played in his career.

Real Madrid set sights on Ajax sensation for summer switch: Reports

Real Madrid are monitoring Ajax defender Jorrel Hato ahead of making a move to sign him in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are huge fans of the 19-year-old Netherlands international due to his versatility and tactical maturity.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A report from Relevo has revealed that Los Blancos consider Hato to be the ideal player to succeed the injury-prone David Alaba at the club. The youngster can feature at left-back or centre-back, essentially helping the club take care of two problematic positions.

Jorrel Hato has grown in leaps and bounds since making his senior Ajax debut aged just 16. He captained the club at 17 years of age and has played a starring role for them this season as they look set to reclaim the Eredivisie title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More