Real Madrid star does not want to leave club despite interest from Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni will reportedly not leave Arsenal despite interest from the Gunners. According to MARCA, the player is only focused on Los Blancos.

According to TeamTalk, the Gunners have made Tchouameni a priority signing after securing Declan Rice's signature. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer for €80 million and has since been a key player for the La Liga giants.

He has so far made 50 appearances for Real Madrid, providing four assists. Alongside newly-signed Jude Bellingham and fellow Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, Tchouameni is touted as a player for the future.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to build on their second-place finish in the Premier League in 2022-23. They are set to complete Declan Rice's signature in the summer (via Fabrizio Romano). Apart from that, the Gunners are also looking to make a statement by signing Tchouameni.

The 23-year-old, however, is understood to be focused on his career in the Spanish capital at the moment.

Joselu spoke about his return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid recently signed Joselu from Espanyol on a season-long loan. The player is a product of the Madrid club's academy and has made two appearances for the first team in the past.

Espanyol, however, were relegated from La Liga this past season. Hence, Joselu has decided to leave and will play in the Spanish capital next season. Speaking about his return, Joselu said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"You're at the best club in the world, so when you have to leave, of course you have that yearning. Coming back has brought up so many emotions. You come to the best club in the world, even at the academy, and everything is different."

"Everything is better and we managed to gain promotion to the Segunda División. That was one of the best dressing rooms I've been a part of in my career. Many years have passed, lots of different experiences and I have grown as a professional. I have also had a family and that brings a bit more emotional stability. I'm so proud of the career I've had and to have come this far."

With Karim Benzema leaving for Al-Ittihad, Los Blancos need a new leader in their attack next season. Josselu, who scored 17 goals last season, could prove to be a key player for the upcoming campaign.

