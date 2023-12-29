Real Madrid strike important agreement with Carlo Ancelotti over future: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly put an end to the uncertainty regarding his future by extending his contract with Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo (via MadridXtra), Ancelotti and Los Blancos have agreed to continue until 2026. If true, it brings an end to months of speculation that the Italian coach could be departing at the end of the season.

Ancelotti's previous contract was set to expire in June 2024. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2021 and has enjoyed much success since, including winning the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga title, and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid have started the season strongly as they sit top of the La Liga table with 14 wins in 18 games. They are also through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, facing RB Leipzig.

However, doubts have grown throughout the year over Ancelotti's future at the Bernabeu. The Italian tactician has been heavily linked with the Brazil national team job.

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues claimed in July that Ancelotti was set to take charge of Selecao at Copa America. He said (via ESPN):

"It's a coach whose ideas are similar to the coach who'll take charge in the Copa America, Ancelotti."

There have been reports of Real Madrid eyeing replacements, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso appearing to be the frontrunner. But, Ancelotti has always remained tight-lipped over such an agreement and his future at Real Madrid.

The four-time Champions League-winning coach has overseen 100 wins in 141 games since returning to the La Liga giants. It appears he has put pen to paper on a new deal with Los Merengues.

Real Madrid look set to miss out on Benfica defender Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva looks set to stay at Benfica.

The first aforementioned source reports that Ancelotti has been pushing for defensive reinforcements internally at Real Madrid. His side have been hit with an injury crisis, with David Alaba picking up an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao is still recovering from an ACL injury and hasn't played since August. It's a glaring issue for Los Blancos that their manager clearly wants to rectify in January.

One defender who is seemingly on Real Madrid's radar is Benfica youngster Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old has been impressing in the Primeira Liga, making 22 appearances across competitions and helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

However, Benfica boss Roger Schmidt has downplayed any chances Silva departs before the end of the season. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"We will not let Antonio Silva leave. We are halfway through the season and we have big objectives with Benfica. He is happy at the club, so this is the end of the matter."

Silva has three years left on his contract with Aguias and is valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million. He's earned seven caps for the Portugal national team.