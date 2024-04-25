Real Madrid striker Joselu emerges as surprise transfer target for 2 clubs: Reports

Real Madrid striker Joselu has allegedly drawn interest from two Saudi Pro League giants ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Joselu, 34, has emerged as a fantastic squad option for Los Blancos since arriving from RCD Espanyol on a season-long loan switch past summer. He has started 14 of his 42 appearances across competitions this campaign, registering 13 goals and three assists so far.

A former Real Madrid Castilla star, Joselu is set to return to Espanyol at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. However, he could remain at Los Merengues should the Madrid-based outfit trigger a buy option.

Now, according to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Joselu has emerged as an option for Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the recent past. Both teams are keen to offer the attacker a contract of €12.5 million-per-year.

In light of the recent interest in the right-footed forward, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to activate Joselu's €1.5 million buy clause this July. Afterwards, they plan to entertain bids for the ex-Newcastle United and Celta Vigo man from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the summer.

Joselu, who was in Los Blancos' books between 2009 and 2012, could opt to leave the La Liga outfit. He is expected to feature less after Kylian Mbappe and Endrick's respective arrivals ahead of the next season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas praises Real Madrid for snapping up 25-year-old forward

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Expansion, La Liga president Javier Tebas hailed Real Madrid for securing Kylian Mbappe's signature ahead of the next season. He said (h/t Madrid Universal):

"First, for Real Madrid, and I also say this as a Real fan, it is a great joy [because] he is one of the best players in the world. I could no longer say that he is the best because I stick with [Jude] Bellingham as the best and with Vinicius [Junior] as well. But, he is one of the best players in the world."

Sharing further thoughts on Mbappe's impending move, Tebas added:

"As for Real, one of the best players in the world arrives in La Liga, so we have to be very happy. I think [they] know how to manage this signing despite the media anxiety and impatience. They have done it at a good time to optimize the cost."

Mbappe, 25, is allegedly set to earn between €15 million-a-year and €20 million-a-year at Los Blancos and will be announced after June 1.

So far this season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has contributed 43 goals and 10 assists in just 43 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).