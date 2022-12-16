Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema did not leave France World Cup squad out of his own free will; forced out by Deschamps - Reports

France manager Didier Deschamps compelled Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to drop out from Les Bleus’ FIFA World Cup squad, Spanish outlet Libertad Digital has claimed.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema endured a thigh injury in a French training session on November 22, a day before the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar. He left France’s squad and immediately returned to Real Madrid to work on his fitness.

According to the aforementioned report, his injury was not as serious as portrayed by the French national camp. Benzema successfully recovered after only three days of treatment in Madrid. Upon regaining fitness, he went to Reunion Island on a mini-holiday. On December 15, Benzema participated in a closed-door friendly against Leganes and completed the game without any discomfort.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Didier Deschamps' response when asked if Karim Benzema could make a shock return to the France squad for the World Cup final Didier Deschamps' response when asked if Karim Benzema could make a shock return to the France squad for the World Cup final 👀 https://t.co/bDzloeFNEn

It has been claimed that Deschamps approached Karim Benzema after his thigh problem in Qatar and said: "What a pity Karim that you have to leave.” The Real Madrid No. 9 reportedly understood that the coach did not want him and left the squad immediately. After France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semi-finals, Deschamps was asked to comment on the possibility of Benzema’s return in the final. Deschamps appeared irritated with the question and blatantly refused to answer it.

On December 15, Benzema opened up to his Madrid teammates, telling them about the frustration he has with Deschamps. The 35-year-old reportedly has no idea why Deschamps was displeased when his name was mentioned after the Morocco game.

It has been claimed that Benzema has no interest in traveling to Qatar for France’s final against Argentina on December 18. He, however, continues to be a member of Les Bleus’ 26-man squad and will receive a winner’s medal if Deschamps’ men come out on top at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Dutch footballing legend claims Real Madrid have identified Karim Benzema’s successor

Dutch legend Rene Van de Kerkhof has claimed that Los Blancos have identified Holland star Cody Gakpo as Karim Benzema’s successor. Benzema, 35, has dealt with niggling injury concerns this season, playing only seven of 14 La Liga matches this season. Los Merengues also lack a suitable backup option for the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Cody Gakpo's priority is Manchester United. Cody Gakpo's priority is Manchester United. 🚨 Cody Gakpo's priority is Manchester United. https://t.co/hXgVJGst6K

In his podcast, Van de Kerkhof claimed that the Whites have earmarked Gakpo to be Karim Benzema’s successor. He said (via AS):

“I have reliable Spanish sources who report that Real wants to get Cody Gakpo as Benzema’s successor.”

Gakpo has been in inspired form for PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 season, scoring 13 times and claiming 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions. He also shone brightly at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice to take the Netherlands to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Argentina.

