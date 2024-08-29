Real Madrid striker set for a move to La Liga side Getafe: Reports

Real Madrid youngster Alvaro Rodriguez is closing in on a temporary move to Getafe for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, as per The Athletic. The Uruguayan striker will move to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to bolster the attack of Jose Bordalas' side.

Getafe enjoyed the services of Mason Greenwood on loan for the 2023-24 season, but they did not manage to strike an agreement with Manchester United to sign the forward permanently. With the future of Borja Mayoral also up in the air, the club were forced to begin the campaign without a recognised striker. Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche has started both their league games at centre-forward, scoring once.

Getafe first made contact with Los Blancos for Alvaro Rodriguez in June before deciding to hold off on the deal as they searched for a more experienced striker. They have now decided to return for Rodriguez, as per the aforementioned report.

Rodriguez initially impressed with Real Madrid Castilla, and Carlo Ancelotti handed him his senior debut in the 2022-23 season. The 20-year-old has made 10 senior appearances for the club, scoring once and also providing an assist. In the 2023-24 season, the youngster scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Castilla side.

Alvaro Rodriguez was put up for sale this summer, with the club prepared to accept offers of around €10 million for 50% of his rights. The club have now lightened their stance to accept a loan move for the Uruguay under-20 international.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer will further limit Rodriguez's first-team opportunities. The youngster will look to impress in Getafe and possibly earn a permanent move away from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid slap €20 million price tag on midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid have placed an asking price of €20 million on Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to AS (via Madrid Universal). The 28-year-old has informed the club of his desire to leave, and Los Blancos are prepared to accept his request.

Ceballos finds himself last in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler ahead of him. The midfielder is attracting interest from multiple sides, including Real Betis and AS Monaco.

Dani Ceballos has appeared once for Los Blancos this season, as a late substitute in their 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. The Spaniard will look to move to a club where he can play regularly despite signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu just last year.

