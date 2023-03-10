Real Madrid are strongly considering Manchester United's summer target if key player doesn't renew contract - Reports

According to Libertad Digital, Real Madrid are courting Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane for a summer transfer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. Kane has been one of the best strikers in world football for a while.

The Englishman has scored 20 goals and has provided four assists in 37 matches for Spurs so far this season. Kane is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 268 goals to his name. While his individual statistics have been brilliant, Kane is yet to win a trophy in his club career.

With his contract set to run out in 2024, Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs. Manchester United are heavily interested in the striker. Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst has temporarily filled the attacking void created by Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure.

United, however, are expected to explore the market for a new striker in the summer. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are topping the Red Devils' shortlist.

Real Madrid have now reportedly joined the list as well, with Benzema's contract set to run out in the summer. In case Benzema doesn't renew, Los Blancos have eyed Kane as a potential replacement.

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United star Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back is contracted with the Red Devils until 2024. Los Blancos are keeping track of the player and will pounce on the opportunity to sign him if Dalot doesn't extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has been an important player for the Red Devils this season, making 31 appearances. Dalot is ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the first-choice right-back and is an important player for the Red Devils.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are looking for Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement and Dalot is on the Spanish giants' shortlist. However, TalkSPORT reported that United are working on extending Dalot's contract, with Barcelona also being interested in the player.

