Real Madrid superstar agrees new contract amid rumors of reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: Reports

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has agreed to extend his stay in the Spanish capital amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, French outlet Foot Mercato has reported.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, Benzema has emerged as the undisputed talisman for Real Madrid. The 35-year-old striker has been scoring left, right, and center, helping the club to two La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy in the last four-and-a-half years.

Benzema enjoyed his best-ever run of form in the 2021-22 season, with him scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists to fire Madrid to a Champions League-La Liga-Spanish Supercup treble. On the back of his stellar performances, Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d’Or in November.

Benzema’s excellent run of form has made him an integral part of Real Madrid, and according to Foot Mercato, the club wish to keep him. It has been claimed that Benzema, whose contract expires in June 2023, has accepted a one-year extension, meaning he will remain at the club until June 2024.

Furthermore, the report adds that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are also keen to add Benzema to their ranks. However, since Benzema has always wanted to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, he will not be changing his mind.

Everything has reportedly been hashed out between Benzema and Madrid, and the official announcement, confirming the extension, is expected to drop soon.

Benzema has been firing on all cylinders for Madrid this season as well, scoring 11 goals in 16 games across competitions. He scored the only goal in the Whites’ 3-1 Spanish Supercup final defeat to Barcelona on Sunday (15 January).

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema denies reports of rift with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo visited Los Blancos’ training facilities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 13 January. The Portuguese took pictures with many of Madrid’s players, including the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao. Karim Benzema was not seen sharing a moment with Ronaldo, paving the way for reports of a rift between the former strike partners.

TC @totalcristiano

Gareth Bale won in Wales. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Karim Benzema won in France. Cristiano Ronaldo won in Portugal.Gareth Bale won in Wales. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Karim Benzema won in France. Cristiano Ronaldo won in Portugal. 🇵🇹Gareth Bale won in Wales. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Karim Benzema won in France. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/wpwHv1vlFI

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final, Benzema denied such reports, claiming that he didn’t need pictures with Ronaldo to prove that they were friends.

“He was at our training session, but we didn't need a photo to show we're friends. We don't need that for Instagram and Twitter and all that,” Benzema said, as per Marca.

“Even though he was there, I didn't have time to say hello to him. Hopefully I can see him tomorrow at the final and speak to him.”

Ronaldo and Benzema spent nine successful years at Real Madrid (2009 to 2018), combining for 76 goals in 342 matches across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes