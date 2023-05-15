Real Madrid superstar asks for Carlo Ancelotti's dismissal due to lack of game time: Reports

Real Madrid are caught in a whirlwind of controversy as their marquee signing of last summer Aurelien Tchouameni, has reportedly demanded the sacking of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to El Nacional, the ultimatum is simple: either President Florentino Perez dismisses Ancelotti, or Tchouameni packs his bags.

The disillusionment in Tchouameni's camp is palpable, as the star player bemoans a lackluster season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite his commitment to the club, turning down lucrative offers from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Liverpool, Tchouameni finds himself in the shadows.

The spotlight is firmly focused on the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti singing Hala Madrid with the fans Carlo Ancelotti singing Hala Madrid with the fans 🙌 https://t.co/dZwxplKIQa

Even the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United failed to create the expected vacuum for Tchouameni. He's been relegated to a bit-part role, called up to action only in the face of injuries or inconsequential fixtures. In fact, the last time he started a Champions League match was in October 2022.

The 23-year-old's frustration is clear, but according to El Nacional, Ancelotti remains unwavering, asserting that playing time isn't gifted, but earned.

In light of these unsettling circumstances, Tchouameni is reportedly considering his options. He has reportedly threatened the Real Madrid president with exploring transfer market proposals unless one condition is met: Ancelotti's departure.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🗣️ Ancelotti: "We aren't planning how to play Haaland, but rather to play a team that looks unstoppable. I think we can play an even, competitive game, and we can win." 🗣️ Ancelotti: "We aren't planning how to play Haaland, but rather to play a team that looks unstoppable. I think we can play an even, competitive game, and we can win."#UCL https://t.co/oNbOhBpJku

Rumors abound that Tchouameni would favor the appointment of a new manager, hoping for a fresh start under a new regime. If Ancelotti remains in the hot seat, this could see the exit of Tchouameni, merely 12 months after his introduction to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have set their sights on vibrant Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

In an intriguing development, Real Madrid have turned their gaze towards Napoli's dazzling forward, Victor Osimhen. With the sun setting on Karim Benzema's illustrious career, Los Blancos are now actively scouting for a worthy successor to their French talisman.

Last summer, their hopes of roping in another French sensation, Kylian Mbappe, were dashed. However, according to Spanish publication Fichajes, the Madrid giants have not given up on their quest for a marquee forward, with Osimhen firmly on their radar for the upcoming transfer window.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international emerged as a pivotal figure in Napoli's triumphant Serie A campaign, their first Scudetto win in over three decades. Scoring a whopping 23 goals and contributing four assists, Osimhen demonstrated his caliber on the biggest stage.

However, securing Osimhen's services won't be a walk in the park for Real Madrid. Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has consistently voiced his desire to retain the prodigious forward. Moreover, a bevy of top-tier clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain have shown keen interest in the Nigerian star.

Poll : 0 votes