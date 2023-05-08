Real Madrid superstar considering retirement in 2024 upon contract expiry: Reports

Eden Hazard is reportedly set to retire from football after his Real Madrid contract expires next summer. The Belgian is thinking about calling it quits after being on the sidelines for the majority of the last four seasons.

As per a report in Relevo, Hazard is set to hang up his boots after the 2023/24 season. He has confirmed his intentions to stay at Real Madrid next season and celebrate his final season at the club.

He told the media after the win over Copa del Rey:

"I hope to play. It's been a difficult year but it's a year with a very big club. I have a good relationship with the coach and the players. I want to play but I know that's very difficult. I just have to work and hope I can play more."

Hazard has already announced retirement from international football in 2022. He took to his social media accounts and called it time after his country was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Eden Hazard not interested in leaving Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has confirmed that he wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond the season. He believes that he has a lot to offer and is looking to help Los Blancos.

He told RTBF in March:

"I would like to stay. I have always said it. I hope to play to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, it's normal. I understand it really good. But for me, I'm still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in the plan."

He added:

"What can make me change my mind? I don't know. All I think about is playing. That's why I don't even think about leaving. Deep down, I think: 'I can contribute something'. Sorry, that's all. If I contribute a little, people will trust me again. They may tell themselves that they made a mistake in leaving me out. I only need minutes in my legs."

Real Madrid were looking to sell the Belgian this summer as they wanted to make space for fresh faces.

Poll : 0 votes