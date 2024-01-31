Real Madrid superstar considers coming out of international retirement for Euro 2024: Reports 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross is reportedly considering coming out of international retirement to represent Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

According to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana, Kroos could perform a U-turn with the European Championships taking place in Germany. The Madrid man holds a good relationship with Die Mannschaft boss Julian Nagelsmann and the pair shame the same agency.

Kroos, 34, hung up his international boots back in 2021 after his nation were eliminated from Euro 2020. He'd earned 106 caps, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists.

Nagelsmann deemed the possibility of the Real Madrid star's return as an 'interesting idea'. Kroos' Los Blancos teammate Antonio Rudiger has also voiced his approval of the midfielder returning to the national team.

Kroos has been a prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, making 29 appearances across competitions. He's scored one goal and provided seven assists with Madrid sitting second in La Liga.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder explained his decision to retire from international football back in 2021. He claimed that he wanted to concentrate on the La Liga giants (via the source above):

"Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years."

Germany have been in a difficult period since Kroos' retirement performing poorly at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They crashed out in the group stages in a group that consisted of Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Toni Kroos talks up Germany wonderkid Florian Wirtz as a potential future Real Madrid signing

Florian Wirtz's stock has grown at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kroos gave a glowing verdict of Germany's newest superstar Florian Wirtz by tipping him as a potential future Real Madrid star. He told Marca (via One Football) last November:

“Which players have the potential to play for Real Madrid? I should have a more global vision, but I think about Florian Wirtz. I think he could fit."

Wirtz, 20, has been majorly impressing the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. He's bagged eight goals and 12 assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

The attacking midfielder finished seventh in the 2023 Golden Boy rankings following a stellar year that saw him debut at international level. He's earned 14 caps, providing four assists.

Madrid may have to fork out a hefty fee to prise Wirtz away from BayArena. SportBILD reports that Leverkusen have slapped a €130 million price tag on their starlet who has three years left on his contract.