Real Madrid superstar contacts Cristiano Ronaldo to enquire about Saudi Pro League: Reports

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema contacted Cristiano Ronaldo to know about life in Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman has also reportedly said yes to Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Ittihad for a transfer.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly offered Benzema a deal worth €200 million for two seasons. The striker looked set to renew for Real Madrid in the summer. However, he is seemingly closer to the Saudi Pro League.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra JUST IN: Karim Benzema had conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo to ask him about the Saudi league and how life is there. JUST IN: Karim Benzema had conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo to ask him about the Saudi league and how life is there. @diarioas 🚨💣 JUST IN: Karim Benzema had conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo to ask him about the Saudi league and how life is there. @diarioas https://t.co/Xo6gykbyoF

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid for nine long seasons before the Portuguese left for Juventus in 2018. They both joined Los Blancos in the 2009 summer transfer window.

The pair won several trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles. They shared the pitch 342 times, the most Ronaldo has done with any teammate. The duo combined for 76 goals as well.

Along with Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and Benzema formed one of the devastating attacking forces in European football, known as the 'BBC'.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He joined them as a free agent after his Manchester United exit in November. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Benzema contacted his former teammate to know about life in the Middle-East.

Karim Benzema recently spoke about reaching Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is Los Blancos' all-time leading scorer, bagging 450 goals in 438 appearances. His goals per game ratio is quite astonishing to say the least.

Karim Benzema is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the Madrid giants. The French forward scored 353 goals and 647 games for the club. He was recently quizzed about becoming the all white's all time top scorer. Benzema said (via Madid Universal):

"The achievements and goals mean I’m not far behind the Real Madrid legends, and that gives me confidence, even though I know that reaching Cristiano’s total is impossible.”

Benzema's tally could stay at where it is now as he looks primed to leave the Spanish capital in the summer. He looks almost certain to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Poll : 0 votes