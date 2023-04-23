Real Madrid superstar not convinced by contract offer and could be prepared to say goodbye this summer: Reports

Marco Asensio has been making waves with his recent performances at Real Madrid. He has rekindled his role as an essential player under Carlo Ancelotti's watch, proving that he's worth every ounce of the confidence placed on him. The Spaniard has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

However, there's an air of uncertainty looming over the gifted winger's future at the Santiago Bernabeu, as contract negotiations with the club reach an impasse.

According to El Nacional, he has been eager to cement his status as an undisputed starter and secure a well-deserved raise. However, Real Madrid's offer has fallen short of Asensio's expectations, leaving the talented playmaker in a precarious position with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite his long-standing relationship with Los Blancos, Asensio's confidence in the club appears to be waning. The midfielder's once unwavering loyalty has given way to a growing dissatisfaction with his diminished role and stalled contract negotiations.

As a free agent come summer, Asensio has not shied away from exploring other options. According to El Nacional's report, a rival club has presented an enticing offer, complete with an improved contract, a lucrative signing bonus, and the promise of enhanced sporting opportunities.

This tempting proposal could ultimately lead the Real Madrid star to bid farewell to the illustrious club if their counteroffer fails to meet his demands.

Real Madrid set sights on €100 million-rated Portuguese sensation

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid have their eyes on AC Milan's standout forward, Rafael Leao. The talented Portuguese attacker is valued at a staggering €100 million by the Italian giants.

Leao has emerged as one of Italian football's brightest stars in recent years, playing an instrumental role in AC Milan's Serie A title-winning campaign last season and their impressive march to the Champions League semifinals this year.

The 24-year-old's contract with AC Milan runs until the summer of 2024. However, if the two parties fail to reach an agreement on an extension, Milan may be forced to consider selling the prized asset rather than risk losing him for free.

Real Madrid's interest in Leao signifies their intent to bolster their attacking options, potentially as a replacement for Marco Asensio, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain. The Portuguese star's exceptional pace, skill, and goal-scoring prowess would undoubtedly make him a valuable addition to Los Blancos' front line.

