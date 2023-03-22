Real Madrid superstar could exit through back door like Lionel Messi at Barcelona: Reports

According to El Nacional, Luka Modric could leave Real Madrid in the same manner in which Lionel Messi left Barcelona. Messi's legendary stint at Barca came to an unceremonious end as the Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. The Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Modric has been a bona fide legend for Los Blancos. Since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2012, the Croat has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

He has made 473 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring 37 goals and providing 76 assists. The 37-year-old, however, has not been an undisputed starter for Real Madrid this season. He has made 37 appearances, 25 of which have come as starters in the playing XI.

With Real Madrid chasing Jude Bellingham's signing in the summer, Modric's future is uncertain. Bellingham could cost around €150 million, hence, Real Madrid might need to get rid of players to abide by the financial fair play (FFP) rules. Luka Modric might be one of the players sacrificed and the Croat's departure could be reminiscent of how Lionel Messi exited Barcelona.

Barcelona star spoke about Lionel Messi's potential return after win against Real Madrid

Sergi Roberto was on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid by a scoreline of 2-1 at Camp Nou. Speaking after the game, Roberto pointed out that the Blaugrana would welcome Lionel Messi back to the club with open arms.

He also took aim at the way Lionel Messi has been recently treated by PSG fans. The Argentine has endured the fans' wrath after the Parisian club's exit from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Roberto said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Who is not going to be ready for Leo’s return? We don’t want to talk too much because that’s something for the coach, the president and him to decide, but we, the players, are already waiting for him with open arms."

"He is having good season. Now they’ve taken it out on him for the (UCL) elimination, but he’s a spectacular player. We will treat him very well here if he comes. It leaves a bad taste that a player of this level is treated in this way.”

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract and is yet to agree a new deal. A return to his boyhood club Barcelona might be on the cards for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

