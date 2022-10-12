Real Madrid superstar falls into bad habits again as Florentino Perez considers terminating his contract: Reports

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is reportedly on the verge of being released in January. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has lost faith in the player after zero signs of improvement this season.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019. He became Los Blancos' most-expensive signing ever. However, the Belgian forward has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries.

Despite lifting six trophies during his stint in Madrid, Hazard has been an underwhelming signing for the La Liga giants. Overall, he has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 71 appearances across all competitions for the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit.

“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”.“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca. https://t.co/uyM6zgbz45

According to El Nacional, Perez has grown tired of Hazard and his promises of regaining full fitness. The player has fallen into bad habits again and has reverted to being a carefree player to maintain his weight. As a result, the club president has begun chalking up plans to dismiss him either in January or at the end of the season.

To facilitate a potential departure of Hazard, Perez has considered the possibility of releasing the player on mutual consent. He is satisfied with saving his high salary, which is around €15 million per year.

Even Ancelotti is fed up with Hazard after his lackluster performance in his team's 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on October 11. The former Lille man created just one chance, registered zero shots and completed zero dribbles during the UEFA Champions League fixture.

Considered to be a Ballon d'Or contender during his time in London, Hazard has registered a goal and an assist in five games this season.

Real Madrid are currently second in the 2022-23 La Liga standings with 22 points from eight games. The club will next lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 16).

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo eyes permanent move to Real Madrid

According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has his sights on a transfer to Real Madrid in the near future. In his column for The Athletic, he wrote:

"Sources with knowledge of the situation have mentioned Real Madrid as a potential destination for Gakpo, while he was considered by Manchester United before they opted to acquire Antony from Ajax. Arsenal are among others who have also been linked with him."

Gakpo, 23, has a contract until June 2026 at the Philips Stadion. He has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games for the Eredivisie outfit.

