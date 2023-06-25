Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde headlines Liverpool's 3-man midfield shortlist: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has reportedly emerged as a top target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Valverde, 24, has established himself as a key starter for Los Blancos over the last four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for £4 million in 2016, he has helped his current team lift a total of nine trophies.

A right-footed tireless operator, the 49-cap Uruguay international turned heads with his fine outings last season. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 overall games, lifting three trophies along the way.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have included Valverde in their three-man midfield shortlist as a top priority. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the player due to his versatility and energy.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could be willing to sell the Uruguayan as they are keen to launch a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. They have also added Jude Bellingham to their midfield.

Valverde, who has a deal until June 2027 at Santiago Bernabeu, could prove to be a fine signing for Liverpool. He would effectively displace Jordan Henderson in the right-sided central role in a 4-3-3 formation.

Apart from the Real Madrid midfielder, Klopp's side are also monitoring Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Gravenberch, 21, is reportedly aiming to secure a move away from his current club as he is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season. He racked up just 937 minutes last campaign, spread across 33 matches.

Lavia, on the other hand, has been linked with a switch away from the Saints after his impressive debut season last time around. He scored once in 35 games for the relegated team during the 2022-23 season.

Serie A club ready to pay £17 million to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target: Reports

According to Todofichajes, AC Milan are willing to dish out £17 million to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze. However, Villarreal are unwilling to offload their star for less than £26 million.

Chukwueze, who is an inverted winger on the right flank, is said to be interested in securing a transfer to Milan this summer. The 24-year-old would be a replacement for Brahim Diaz should he join them.

A left-footed pacy winger, the Nigerian has helped the Yellow Submarine lift one UEFA Europa League title so far. He scored 13 goals and laid out 11 assists in 50 appearances last campaign.

