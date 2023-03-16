Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has agreed to extend his contract for another year - Reports

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has agreed to extend his contract by another year. The Frenchman's current deal will run out in the summer. However, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has, reportedly, already reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish club.

Benzema joined Los Blancos back in 2009 and has since scored 341 goals and provided 164 assists in 632 games for the Spanish club.

He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, five FIFA Club World Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, four La Liga titles, four Super Copa de Espanas, and two Copa del Reys with Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema also won the 2022 Ballon d'Or and is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history, behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Karim Benzema

The Frenchman has made only 27 appearances in what has been an injury-plagued campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists.

Karim Benzema has started for Real Madrid against Liverpool

Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Liverpool is currently goalless at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There were doubts about whether Karim Benzema would start the game. Carlo Ancelotti, however, provided an encouraging update about the French no. 9 ahead of the match, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

“He'll be at 100%. Despite not training on Sunday, he's had some good sessions and he's up for it. For Benzema, for me, for the players and the club, this is a hugely important competition.”

Ancelotti further added:

“If we chat, it's about how he's feeling, if he is in good shape. I don't speak with Benzema every day, but he looks motivated and hungry ahead of tomorrow's match.”

Benzema bagged a brace against the Reds in the first leg at Anfield. Los Blancos won the match by a scoreline of 5-2.

Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, Jurgen Klopp's side's defense collapsed. With a mountain to climb in the second leg, Klopp's team are yet to find the breakthrough on a night they need at least three goals to reach the quarter-finals.

Poll : 0 votes