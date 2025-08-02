Real Madrid superstar keen on possible summer move to Liverpool despite interest from multiple other PL clubs: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 02, 2025 09:17 GMT
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is reportedly interested in a move to join Liverpool this summer despite other Premier League sides showing interest in him. The Brazil international appears to be out of the project at the Spanish giants and is weighing up his future.

Relevo journalist Rodra has reported via Madrid Universal that Rodrygo is very attracted to a move to Liverpool this summer. He believes he can shine brightly at the Merseyside club and will be able to continue to compete at the highest levels at the club.

Rodrygo has been on the radar of multiple Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but neither have really interested the 24-year-old. The former Santos forward has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since his journey in Europe began but is now open to a move to England.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new forward, having sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich this summer. Their sights are set on Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, but they may choose to instead move for Rodrygo if they choose a like-for-like replacement for Diaz.

Rodrygo has not completely ruled out playing for Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso this season but is aware that the Spaniard plans to start with two attackers. With Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe likely ahead of him, he may have to accept a bit-part role once more or move away from the club.

Rodrygo barely featured for Los Blancos at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, making just one start for Alonso's team. With the FIFA World Cup coming up next summer, the versatile forward will hope to get enough game time in the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool star set for U-turn amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to make a U-turn and remain at the club despite talks with Real Madrid, as per reports. The centre-back is a target for the Spanish giants, who are keen to sign him in a cut-price deal this summer.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma has reported that Konate is now in talks with the Reds over a new deal. The Frenchman is happy at Anfield and is willing to find an agreement with his club and shun the interest from Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso's side had been hopeful of landing him this summer or for free next summer after he turned down multiple contract offers from the Reds. The former RB Leipzig man will now negotiate an improved salary with the Premier League champions as he hopes to remain in England.

bell-icon Manage notifications