Real Madrid superstar leads the race to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or: Reports

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is reportedly the frontrunner to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. The Brazilian forward has enjoyed an excellent season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Relevo journalist Rodra P claims Vinicius is the top candidate to win the prestigious award in October. He's never finished first on the podium but appears to be this year's favorite.

Expand Tweet

Vinicius, 23, has been in red-hot form, bagging 21 goals and 11 assists in 36 games across competitions. He helped Real Madrid advance to the UEFA Champions League with a brace in a first-leg 2-2 draw as Los Blancos went on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

The Brazil international impressed in the second leg last night (May 8) and was man-of-the-match despite not getting on the scoresheet. He played a huge role in Joselu's equalizer as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spilled his fierce attempt at goal.

Ancelotti praised Vinicius following his exploits against the Bavarians. The Italian coach suggested he feels the young attacker deserves the Ballon d'Or (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"My feeling is that Vini Jr is close to winning the Ballon d'Or. What he's doing this season is really special. He's always showing up in key moments."

Vinicius has also excelled in La Liga as Los Merengues reclaimed the title from rivals Barcelona. He's registered 13 goals and six assists in 24 games, linking up superbly with another Ballon d'Or contender Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid's Vinicius played down talk of winning the Ballon d'Or

Vinicius is concentrating on winning the European title.

Vinicius refused to get carried away with the growing shouts for him to be named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. He insisted his focus was on winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and then Copa America with Brazil (via ESPN):

"Everyone talks about the Ballon d'Or but I'm very calm. I want to win another Champions League with this team. I can do great things this season and then I have to go with Brazil [for the Copa América]. I always think about the teams first and then me."

Vinicius has the opportunity to win his second Champions League trophy after Los Blancos booked their place at Wembley. They'll face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.

The former Flamengo youngster displayed humility by talking up Real Madrid's team spirit:

"We have 25 stars in the team, all of us have worked hard to achieve our aim which is to go to London [for the Champions League final] and to win LaLiga. We have won LaLiga, we are going to London."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius joined the La Liga giants from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million and has become a protagonist at the Bernabeu. He's conjured up 80 goals and 75 assists in 261 games.