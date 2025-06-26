Real Madrid superstar could miss first 10 games of the 2025-26 season after his surgery following Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could miss the first 10 games of the 2025/26 season as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 21-year-old has been struggling with a shoulder problem since 2023, wearing strapping on his shoulder when playing for Los Blancos and England.

Bellingham was taken off midway through the second half in Real Madrid’s match against Pachuca in the Club World Cup on Monday. After the match, the England international stated he is looking forward to undergoing surgery on his shoulder after the competition. He acknowledged that he is tired of playing with a brace and that a date has been set for the procedure.

As per Diario AS, Jude Bellingham could be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup. The report adds that he won’t return to action until after the October international break. He is expected to miss the first eight LaLiga matches and the opening two Champions League games of the 2025/26 season.

Regarding the surgery, Bellingham told reporters after Madrid’s 3-1 win against Pachuca.

"I'm fed up with the brace. Hopefully we get to the final and I've got surgery a few days after the tournament to get it fixed. I'm really happy about that. It's been a long time coming."

"I've got to the point where the pain isn't so bad. It's more just getting fed up with it, with players tugging on it and it getting re-arranged every time. I think I've come to the end of my patience with it. I'm sick of playing in a brace, especially in this heat and it'll be nice to have my old body back. I'm at that point where I'm ready to have a free shoulder and a free body."

Jude Bellingham was part of Xabi Alonso’s squad that traveled to Philadelphia as they prepare to take on Austrian giants RB Salzburg in their final group game of the Club World Cup (Thursday, June 26, 9 pm local time).

“He's going to remain a key player for us” – Xabi Alonso on Jude Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Salzburg

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso heaped praise on Jude Bellingham ahead of their match against Salzburg. Alonso backed the Englishman to lead his team in their charge for the Club World Cup title.

He told the media (via Real Madrid’s official website):

“He's going to remain a key player for us. I love what he does in midfield and how he's involved in every play. He has a lot of quality. We always try to be close to him, he has a lot of ambition. He's a player who always wants to improve and keep growing. We're looking forward to seeing how he grows and improves.”

Bellingham scored the opener for Real Madrid against Pachuca and was named Man of the Match after the contest.

