Real Madrid superstar could miss Leganes clash, 26-year-old player likely to replace him in starting XI: Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly a doubt for their LaLiga clash against Leganes on Saturday, March 29. The Belgian shot-stopper's availability has been in question since he picked up a knock during the latest international break.

Courtois picked up a knock during Belgium's 3-1 loss to Ukraine during the UEFA Nations League playoffs first leg. As a result, he missed the second leg, where Belgium secured a 3-0 win. While the injury was not expected to be a serious one, the shot-stopper has reportedly been training separately from the squad for two consecutive days.

According to MARCA (h/t Madrid Universal), Thibaut Courtois may not be fit to start Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Leganes on Saturday. The game is an essential one for Los Blancos to keep themselves in the league title race against leaders Barcelona.

The aforementioned report suggests that 26-year-old Andriy Lunin will replace Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper in the Leganes clash. Lunin has been a decent replacement for the Belgian when the latter has been unavailable due to injuries.

The Ukrainian international has made 10 starts for Real Madrid this season, maintaining four clean sheets. He is reportedly also expected to feature against Real Sociedad in the upcoming Copa del Rey semifinal second leg.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to take a call based on Courtois fitness leading up to Saturday's game.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is eager to return for the FIFA Club World Cup: Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is keen on returning to the pitch ahead of the club's FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The tournament is set to be held in the United States between June and July.

Carvajal picked up an ACL injury along with a torn lateral collateral ligament during Real Madrid's clash against Villarreal in October last year. He was a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti, and his absence has affected the Los Blancos defense this season.

However, the Spaniard has been working hard on his recovery and returned to training for the first time after five months last week. The aforementioned report suggests that Carvajal is working hard to return to the pitch and plans to gradually increase his game time before the Club World Cup.

Apart from his defensive abilities, Dani Carvajal is highly valued at Real Madrid because of his leadership skills. The Spain international is a coach-like figure in the team and his presence has a positive impact on the squad.

In his absence, Carlo Ancelotti has relied on Lucas Vázquez as a right-back, who's been a hit and a miss for the Italian tactician. However, Fede Valverde has made up for Carvajal's absence in the position to an extent owing to his versatility.

