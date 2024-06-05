Real Madrid superstar could miss start of 2024-25 campaign to undergo shoulder surgery: Reports

Jude Bellingham is reportedly at risk of missing Real Madrid's pre-season and the start of their 2024–25 campaign. The 20-year-old is set to represent England at Euro 2024 but could require surgery after the tournament.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER reports that Bellingham may undergo surgery if his shoulder discomfort doesn't improve at the Euros. It will be a massive blow for Carlo Ancelotti, as he'll want the La Liga Player of the Season to be available for pre-season preparations.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bellingham flourished during his debut season with 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions. He played a significant role in helping Real Madrid win the La Liga title, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League.

The 29-cap England international nursed a shoulder issue during the winter. He missed his side's 5-1 win against Valencia on November 11 due to the problem.

Bellingham is set to head to Germany for the European Championships with England. He's a regular starter under Gareth Southgate and the Three Lions will hope he can replicate his club form on the international stage.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder sat out his nation's 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday (June 3). He's been given time off after playing in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final (June 1).

Jude Bellingham could miss Kylian Mbappe's first Real Madrid's pre-season

Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has finally put pen to paper on a deal with Real Madrid and will officially join Los Blancos next month. It's been a long time coming for the French superstar who was linked with the La Liga giants throughout his PSG spell.

The Frenchman joins an exciting squad at Ancelotti's disposal, including Bellingham. The Englishman was Los Blancos' blockbuster signing last summer, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has followed suit this summer.

Mbappe, 25, was one of Europe's standout performers last season, bagging 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. He's joining the club he supported during his childhood, just after they won a record-extending 15th European title.

Expand Tweet

The France captain will spend pre-season with Madrid. They jet off to the United States for their summer tour with friendly encounters against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Fans could see Mbappe lining up in a Los Merengues kit for the first time.