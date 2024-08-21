Real Madrid superstar open to January transfer amid fears over lack of playing time affecting 2026 World Cup chances: Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid attacker Endrick wants to leave in January as he fears that lack of playing time could affect his 2026 FIFA World Cup chances. Los Blancos snapped up the Brazilian prodigy for €25 million plus €30 million in add-ons from Palmeiras.

He is currently one of the most highly-touted young prospects in world football. His arrival to the Spanish capital created a lot of buzz and the youngster started the pre-season games against Barcelona and AC Milan.

Endrick, however, suffered a muscle problem and was left on the bench for the Chelsea pre-season game. Endrick, though, hasn't yet made his official debut for the club. He missed the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta as well as Carlo Ancelotti's side's La Liga opener against Mallorca. Endrick was an unused substitute in both games.

Real Madrid have Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior in the attack. The likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler are also on the squad. Hence, the chances of Endrick getting regular game time are low.

This could become a frustrating issue for a teenage prodigy like Endrick, who is looking to play as much as possible and keep evolving. Hence, Endrick's chances of playing for Brazil's national team could also weaken.

With the World Cup in 2026, Endrick wants to be a regular for Brazil and make an impact during the tournament in the USA. Not playing at the club level might not help his case.

Another Brazilian talent, Vitor Roque, is set to leave Barcelona after not finding a place for himself in the team. Endrick could follow the same path during January if his situation doesn't improve.

Catalan outlet El Nacional claims Endrick potentially leaving could harm Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's image.

Real Madrid's start to the 2024-25 season

Real Madrid have already won a trophy in 2024-25. They beat Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup final. To make things better, new-signing Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet in that game.

Their La Liga start, though, didn't go according to plan as Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca. The defending champions already have ground to cover due to dropping points.

They return to action on Sunday, August 25, to play Real Valladolid at home. That'll mark Mbappe's home debut and given the stature of the Frenchman, a buzzing atmosphere could be expected.

